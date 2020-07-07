New project will reduce electric power consumption at Henderson Housing Authority

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new project will reduce electric power consumption at the Henderson Housing Authority (HHA), saving them and Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMPL) money.

HMPL and HHA are working to convert all existing incandescent and compact fluorescent light to LED. The switch will save approximately 688,628 kilowatt hours in electricity usage per year, leading to savings for customers and HMPL.

“At current rates, conserving that amount of energy will amount to $48,410.53 per year in electric bill savings to the HHA and $28,846.62 in annual power cost savings to HMPL,” Brad Bickett, Reliability Compliance Manager for HMPL, said.

HMPL reimbursed the HHA for the LED bulbs and fixtures at a cost of $115,994.52

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

