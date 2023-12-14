HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The World Record Academy says that the “Big-O Bluegrass Band” has officially set the record for the largest bluegrass band.

Back in October, over 500 musicians gathered in Owensboro at the Third Annual John Lanham Day to set the record.

Officials say that the World Record Academy is the largest world record certifying agency in the world. Event organizers say that several attempts were made to also partner with the Guinness World Records, but those attempts were unsuccessful due to financial demands.