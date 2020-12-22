New renderings of what could replace the 420 Main building in downtown Evansville

Rendering of the proposed building to replace the 420 Main building in downtown Evansville (Dec. 22, 2020)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Plans are in place to tear down the 18-story 420 Main building and replace it with a 6-story ‘architecturally significant mixed-use building which will provide underground parking, indoor and outdoor dining, office and residential space.’

The Sycamore building would also be torn down to build a 4-story mixed-use building which will

bring a food hall, commercial/office space, and additional residential units. There are also plans for a renovated city-park.

When complete, development of this block is expected to cost $67 million. On Tuesday, a group of partners submitted applications for $18.4 Million in Indiana Redevelopment Tax Credits. Domo Development is still working with community leaders to finalize financing.

If the application for Redevelopment Tax Credits is approved and financing is finalized in the coming months, demolition is expected to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with construction following in August, and a fully redeveloped block on Main Street completed by early 2023.

Plans to tear down the 420 Main building were unveiled in November after an evaluation revealed that the mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) was not sufficient for reuse.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)