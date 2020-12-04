New rental assistance program offered in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson Community Development Department has developed a COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program with funding in the amount of $25,000 awarded by the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

This program will offer rental assistance to eligible low-income renters living in the “City of Henderson” who are in arrears payable to landlords to avoid eviction with maximum assistance up to 3 months with a maximum cap of $1,500 per terms of tenant’s rental lease/agreement for rent from April 2020 onward.

All eligibility criteria has to be met to receive COVID-19 rental financial assistance, along with landlord(s) signing required agreements for the arrears payment and must make good faith efforts to keep tenant(s) from being evicted and becoming potentially homeless by receipt of the rental payment(s).

CDBG program requirements are, but not limited to, income and household size, live within the City of Henderson, have a current lease, demonstrate they are delinquent on rent or unable to pay rent due to a loss of income after March 2020 and/or reduced hours of employment from the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

Applicants must earn 80 percent of the Median Family Income (MFI) or below to qualify as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact the City of Henderson Community Development Department to receive an application via pickup by contacting the City’s Community Department, mail, or have one emailed directly to them.

This will be a first-come, first-served program until all funds are depleted based on submitted eligible applications. A re-evaluation will occur should additional COVID-19 CDBG funds become available making it possible for assistance to be extended for additional months pending required guidelines by U.S. Department and Housing and Urban Development.

Contact for assistance: Tammy Willett, Community Development Specialist, tammyw@cityofhendersonky.org, 270-831-1277

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)