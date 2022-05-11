EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Just in time for hot summer days, Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new desert species to their animal exhibit. Desert Horned Lizards, reptiles native to the western parts of the U.S. and Mexico, have officially moved into their new homes.

“Quite possibly the most unique thing about them, however, is their defense mechanism,” said a spokesperson for Mesker Park Zoo on Facebook. “When threatened, these lizards can and will accurately shoot streams of blood from their eyes to ward off predators!”

Mesker says the lizards join the Komodo Dragon and the zoo’s other nocturnal friends in the Kley Building. If you’d like to make a visit to the zoo, tickets can be bought online here.