New restaurant opening in downtown Evansville

(WEHT)- A new restaurant is opening in Evansville’s Hadi Shrine, where the Red Fez used to be.

Doros Hadjisavva the owner of Evansville’s Acropolis restaurant says the new restaurant, the River Walk, will not be a Greek restaurant and the new menu will offer something for everyone.

The restaurant is still in the midst of remodeling but the owner says he hopes it will become another option for downtown workers looking for a quick lunch.

Hadjisavva says the project has been challenging and reopening had to be pushed back due to a lack of supplies from vendors, adding he hopes to expand the menu after the COVID-19 pandemic. A reopening date has not been set.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

