SPOTTSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Traffic on U.S. 60 near the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County is being rerouted temporarily so crews can build the tie-in of the new U.S. 60 alignment with the existing U.S. 60 alignment. This work was originally scheduled for the end of August.

The diversion will contain two lanes to facilitate two-way traffic. This traffic change will remain in place for several months in order to construct the tie-in of the new U.S. 60 alignment with the existing U.S. 60 alignment.