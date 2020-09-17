New rule bans grass clippings, debris from Perry Co. roads

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry County Commissioners approve a new rule changing the way county residents mow their yard. They’re now prohibited from having their grass clippings end up on county roads.

People use these four wheeled lawn mowers to cut grass across the county. But the grass clippings left behind can be a hazard for those riding on two wheels.

“You come around a corner and you have grass clippings on the road, you have to react pretty quickly,” said motorcycle owner Greg Hendershot. He also says he’s had to react quickly several times when approaching grass clippings on a county road.

“I know I’ve had to brake hard at times and move from one side of the lane to the other just to get passed it,” he recalled.

“It’s just a dangerous thing when these motorcycles go around and hit a curve, and hit some of this grass. I’ve been told it feels like ice to them,” added Perry Co. Sheriff Alan Malone.

Commissioners approved the ordinance prohibiting people from leaving large amounts of grass clippings or other debris on the road. Sheriff Malone, who helped come up with the rule, says deputies have investigated a few motorcycle wrecks where clippings were a factor, and have gotten complaints from other residents.

“We’ve seen several places out in the county on back roads where people will mow along the side of a roadway and turn their mower another way and all the grass will go out to the roadway. That’s pretty dangerous when it comes to motorcycles going through there,” he said.

Some residents who live on county roads say they understand the need for the rule. Sheriff Malone says deputies will first talk with mowers if they see clippings or other debris on county roads, but fines will be assessed to repeat offenders.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)