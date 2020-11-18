New rules going into effect for Tropicana’s casino floor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) New COVID restrictions are starting this week at Tropicana Evansville. The Indiana Gaming Commission no longer permits drinking or smoking on the casino floor as long as Vanderburgh County remains in either orange or red COVID status.

If the county moves into the yellow status for two consecutive weeks, smoking and drinking will be allowed at slot machines again. For the time being drinks can only be consumed inside the Brew Brothers Tap House.

A smoking area will be available on a specific level of the parking garage.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

