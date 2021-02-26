New safe haven baby box comes to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Boonville Fire Station has a new safe haven baby box, marking the 59th box installed in the country.

The safe haven baby box allows mothers to anonymously surrender newborns within 30 days.

It features several security and safety features to ensure the baby stays healthy, including a soft light, heating, cooling and a silent alarm system.

Once an infant is placed in the box, the alarm will notify first responders and they will retrieve the baby in under four minutes.

Also included with the baby box is a care bag with medical assistance and other useful information for the mother.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)