HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mae’s Way Foundation announced the opening of a new scholarship opportunity for the Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarship.

Officials state this $500 award will go to a high school graduate left behind by suicide who graduated from high school in Vanderburgh, Warrick or Newton counties with a 2.5 cumulative GPA and plans to attend an accredited college or university.

Officials say applications are now being accepted through the Mae’s Way Foundation website at maeswayfoundation.org. Deadline is August 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CST, and recipients will be announced August 21.

Officials also state the Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarships are annual scholarships established to honor the life of Roberta McClure, the mother of Mae’s Way Foundation’s Founder and President, who passed away by suicide. These scholarships were created to provide educational support to students that have lost a parent to suicide and students who are pursuing a degree to provide therapeutic counseling services for children.