New screening guidelines released for colon cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New screening guidelines were released for colon cancer Wednesday.

The new guidelines say the age for starting CRC screening in average-risk men and women should be lowered to 45 from 50, with routine screening still recommended to age 75.

This update comes as incidence has doubled in people under 50. African Americans in particular should begin screening at age 45.

Shelley Kirk talked to Dr. Sheri Ziegler, an oncologist at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, about the changes.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)