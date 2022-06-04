EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue.

Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as multiple access points for parking.

The center will be located at 1620 N. Green River Rd. Evansville, IN 47715 next to the Showplace Cinemas East. For more information and pictures of where it will be, click here.