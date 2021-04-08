New signs are up after Alcoa sold rolling mill to Kaiser

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) Alcoa has completed the sale of its rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum, and now new signs will be going up. About 1,170 employees at the rolling operations, which includes the casthouse, hot mill, cold mills, and coating and slitting lines, became Kaiser employee on April 1 when the deal closed.

As part of the $670 million deal which was announced in December, Kaiser has taken on $83 million in post retirement worker benefits. Alcoa keeps the smelter and power plant, plus the 660 workers at those parts of the operations.

More information about the agreement can be found here.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)