New signs, speed bumps remind Henderson drivers to slow down

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) In Henderson, drivers have been noticing new speed limit signs and speed bumps have popped up throughout the city.

In a trial to help provide more public safety, the City of Henderson recently installed new devices on a trial basis to remind drivers to watch their speed and watch for pedestrians.

The Henderson Police Department also have plans for extra patrols in “trouble spots.”

HPD has previously tried lighted “speed signs” at certain locations to get drivers’ attentions and alert them of their speeds.

One of the new devices is a yellow sign in the middle of Elm Street at the Center Street intersection drawing attention to the crosswalk.

The other device is a “speed hump” intended to slow down traffic in busy neighborhoods. The trial “speed hump” is on Bittersweet near the high school.

Other locations will be considered if this “traffic calming” trial is deemed successful and if it doesn’t impede Public Works employees from removing snow and street cleaning.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)

