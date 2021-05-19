New solar farm in Spencer County now up and running

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A 50-megwatt universal solar array is now up and functioning near Troy in Spencer County. CenterPoint Energy, formerly Vectren, says this array is now providing energy to 145,000 customers in southwest Indiana.

The solar farm is on approximately 300 acres and has about 150,000 solar panels. When including Vectren’s wind power and its landfill gas facility in Pike County, there will be enough renewable energy to power more than 35,000 homes.

CenterPoint says the project further supports their plan of lowering carbon emissions by 70% over 2005 levels by 2035.