WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new solar farm could be coming to Warrick County.

According to County Councilman Ted Metzger, a solar farm is proposed near the intersections of Highway 61, Sharon Road, and Lincoln Avenue.

There will be a presentation on the project on February 15 in front of the Warrick County Council.

Metzger says this would be the second-largest investment in Warrick County’s history.

The council will not be voting at Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting will be live-streamed here.