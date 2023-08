HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced new locations for Starbucks and Aspen Dental on Monday as phase one of three developments in the Madisonville Town Center with the Brewer McCoy & Wiles Development.

Officials say a second development is 155,000-square-feet of retail shops and phase three will be a restaurant, more shops and possibly a hotel. Officials say they will release new information in the future on the next two phases of the development.