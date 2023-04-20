HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — People living in and around Warrick County are expected to have another option to get their daily coffee fix soon.

Plans are underway for Starbucks to open a second location in Newburgh, according to a recently filed building construction application.

The document shows that the proposed new coffee shop will be at 9919 Pointe View Drive near the TownPlace Suites by Marriott and the Warrick Wellness Trail.

Being the only Starbucks open in Newburgh, the location off State Street is generally very busy. There has been no word as to when the new Starbucks is anticipated to start construction nor when it is expected to open.