EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s a new year with new surroundings for New Tech Institute (NTI). Staff and students have moved in and are adjusting to their new home on First Avenue. It’s a new space with decades of history as students stepped into their new classrooms for the first time.

After spending the last several years in a shared space at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, NTI has moved into the former Harwood Preparatory building. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation made the move after Harwood closed at the end of last school year. Students are situated in newly-remodeled classrooms a fresh gymnasium and their very own auditorium.

This new space also gives students access to two full size science labs. New Tech principal Chris Gibson says having their own building creates a fresh learning environment for students. Both students and staff members say they feel a sense of ownership with their new building.

“The staff is just excited,” says Gibson. “It’s been a wonderful team effort from the EVSC. And to make this happen on a fairly quick timeline, we’ve just been able to have things ready to go here on day one and we’re up and running and doing really well.”

Gibson says having their own space also opens up the opportunity for New Tech to host various tournaments throughout the year for the very first time.