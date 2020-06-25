New COVID-19 testing site in Jasper announced

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Health Department announced COVID-19 testing will be available at the Ruxer’s Golf Course building in Jasper starting June 29.

Testing will run from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM between June 29 and July 2nd and then Tuesday through Saturday for the following weeks.

People looking to receive a COVID-19 test must register online or call (888) 634-1116 if they do not have internet access. Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Indiana and reservations can be made starting Thursday.

While testing is free and open to anyone who wants a test, people with private health insurance are asked to bring that when they get tested. People can expect to be notified of their result within 48 hours of a test.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

