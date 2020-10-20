New thermal cameras check temperatures at Civic Center entrance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Civic Center in Downtown Evansville has new thermal imaging cameras at the entrances.
Starting Wednesday, the cameras will automatically scan temperatures as people enter the building. If someone’s temperature is more than 100.4 degrees, an alarm will sound and deputies will stop that person from entering.
People will have the option to recheck their temperatures with a hand held thermometer at the Security Desk.
(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)
