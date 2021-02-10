New tools will help VCSO and EPD find impaired drivers

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officers in Evansville and Vanderburgh County are about to step up efforts to find impaired drivers and they have some new tools to do it.

Six new Sotoxa devices have been added for law enforcement. The device is essentially an oral fluid collector. It takes 60 seconds for the devices to detect six different drug categories including marijuana. The device identifies the drugs at 85% accuracy.

Authorities are also being equipped with new Lidar speeding detectors that work at much longer distances. The new tools are all thanks to a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“What we witnessed in 2020 were multiple fatal crashes and by that I mean we had at least two people die in various car crashes across the city and county,” explained Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Sheriff Wedding said that keeping the roads safe is a priority for the new year.

“When you pull up there (to a crash) it’s a tragic situation,” Sheriff Wedding said. “You have to notify the families anytime you have a rough ending to a life. It’s just not a good thing, oftentimes these crashes can be avoided by just slowing down and paying attention to the driving they’re supposed to be doing.”

Sheriff’s deputies and Evansville Police officers will be keeping a watchful eye during Blitz 107. The traffic enforcement campaign runs from February 26 through March 21.

The Blitz 107 centers around the St. Patrick Day Holiday, a time when drinking and driving deaths begin increasing.

“Anything that’s a traffic violation we and are officers are going to be out aggressively looking for it,” said Evansville Police Department Assistant Chief Phil Smith. “Especially this time of year, it’s important because of the things we talked about today, the amount of people that are injured in accidents and the amount of accidents themselves, The weather also plays into it, so it’s a good time to get out and remind people to be safe.”

The new tools are already being utilized by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)