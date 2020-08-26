New traffic warning system coming to Vanderburgh Co. intersection

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the first Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) in Indiana will be installed in the Tri-State next week.

It will warn drivers of vehicles either approaching the intersection or waiting at the stop sign.

INDOT will install lights and signage to alert drivers on both intersecting roads that traffic is approaching or there is a waiting vehicle. The ICWS uses vehicle detection under the pavement to trigger the system.

The system is being installed at State Road 65 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

The Federal Highway Administration says these signals reduce crashes by up to 20 to 30 percent.

Installations are scheduled to begin August 31 and continue into late spring of 2021.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS