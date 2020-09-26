New traveling exhibit at Children’s Museum of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Saturday marks the opening of a new traveling exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

Created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum, The Amazing Castle takes visitors back in time to a fanciful medieval village filled with opportunities for problem solving, storytelling, and imaginative play. Children and their families can role play as royalty or villagers and build fortresses with stone blocks. They can also make their own designs in the Carpenter’s Workshop and craft a miniature community.

The exhibit will be available through January 10, 2021 and was made possible by funding from the Old National Foundation.

For more information about membership benefits or to reserve your exploration time, visit cMoekids.org.

This story was originally published on September 26, 2020

