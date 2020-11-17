New trial date set for Gibson County clerk

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) A trial date is now set for the Gibson County clerk accused of pulling a gun on a man last year. Jim Morrow’s trial is scheduled to start on June 28.

The trial was moved to Vanderburgh County due to a change of venue request.

Authorities say Morrow got into an argument with a man outside Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton in April of last year. Police say Morrow walked away and then returned with a pistol, pointing the gun into the man’s back.

Morrow faces several charges including battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

