New trial date set for man accused of killing child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A new trial date has been set for Jacob Bengert, the man accused of killing his child in January.

The new trial is set to begin October 28. In September, a judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked. Police were called to Bengert’s home after his infant son was found not breathing. An autopsy later revealed the child suffered massive blunt force trauma and had burn marks on his hands and feet.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)