New type of scam reported in Muhlenberg County

NORTONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are warning people about a new type of scam. This scam involves a caller claiming you’ve damaged their vehicle and they want you to pay.

A Muhlenberg County resident told KSP they received a call from someone claiming the resident had struck their vehicle, and that the resident had left his name and number on his windshield. The scammer told the victim he’d been searching for them, wanting cash payment for damages. The victim had no knowledge of the event, and hung up.

KSP would like to remind everyone to never share personal information online or by phone.

To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)