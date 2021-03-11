New UE realignment plan has fewer reductions

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville says after three months of discussion, they have a new realignment plan that includes changes to academics, athletics, and administration.

The plan has fewer faculty and program cutbacks, and keeps 75+ majors, and will the university will remain a part of Division I athletics.

Key academic changes include:

The Department of Music will transition into the UE Music Conservatory, allowing UE to retain all five music degrees (Music Education, Music Therapy, Music Management, Music Performance, and the BA in Music), increase revenue through enhanced and new partnerships, and expand its reach through innovative community offerings.

Several majors will be retained as a direct result of adopted faculty proposals that created novel, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions for the future. Majors being retained include: Cognitive Science Computer Science Ethics and Social Change History Physics Political Science Spanish

Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering will pause admissions of new freshmen for one year as potential options for redesigning these majors are evaluated. The hiring of qualified visiting professors will ensure all current students in these programs will be able to continue their studies through graduation without any anticipated changes to the University’s status with the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) during this time.

Art History, Philosophy, and Religion will no longer be offered as majors to incoming students. All current students in these majors will be able to continue through graduation in their chosen disciplines. Religion will remain as a minor.

As part of the realignment, 19 tenured faculty members elected to participate in the voluntary separation program that includes severance of 12 months’ pay and a one-time $10,000 payment to assist with healthcare costs. These faculty members will teach through the end of the current academic year. Five additional faculty will move into redesigned positions at UE, and three faculty will enter into a phased retirement period. Beyond this, no other faculty positions will be eliminated. This is significantly fewer reductions than the 38 faculty positions originally announced in the draft academic realignment plan and will provide greater savings.

More than 12 faculty proposals have been incorporated into the plan, including:

The creation of the UE Music Conservatory that preserves all music majors and will reach more broadly into the community to teach and introduce young people to our outstanding faculty.

The engagement of a faculty member to serve as a faculty recruiting coordinator. This coordinator will lead an Academic Recruitment Team consisting of faculty members who will all receive course releases to serve on this team.

A proposal from Biology will work to establish a Master of Science in Genetics and Disease along with a new dual BS/MS option for Biology and related majors.

Key athletic changes include:

The elimination of nearly $1.1 million in future expenses through changes to UE’s athletic scholarship program in golf, swimming, and track and field. No current student-athlete scholarships will be affected by these changes.

An annual savings of more than $300,000 through an updated room and board policy for athletic scholarship recipients.

These changes to UE Athletics will make it a near break-even program as student-athletes continue to compete at the NCAA Division I level.

The key administrative changes include:

The Schroeder Family School of Business Administration and the College of Engineering and Computer Science will merge into the College of Business & Engineering, allowing for synergies in cross-disciplinary programming, experiential education, and engagement with employers.

The elimination of a total of 12 administrative positions in the Department of Academic Affairs, Department of Fiscal Affairs and Administration, and Department of Student Affairs.

Phase-out of Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association (VEBA) plan. Current full-time employees age 40 and over will continue to receive annual discretionary contributions. Eligibility will cease for current employees under the age of 40 and all future hires.

The Board of Trustees could approve the plan at its next meeting this Friday.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)