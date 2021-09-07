New video screen at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a new addition on display for everyone to see.

The museum added a large LED wall outside at the intersection of Frederica and Second Street. The video wall, donated by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, shows upcoming events at the hall and around Daviess County, such as the upcoming Romp Festival.

Executive Director Chris Joslin says the video wall also highlights what the music genre has to offer. The video wall’s installation was delayed last year when the pandemic started.