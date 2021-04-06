EWSU wants to build a new water treatment facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is proposing construction of a new water treatment plant that will provide clean water for our community.

The current plant was built in 1897, and ten additions have been made since that time. Officials say some of the parts at the facility are so old they have to be custom made when they need to be replaced.

The facility currently produces around 23.5 million gallons of water per day compared to 1.8 million when it first opened. If approved, the highest monthly rate increase over the next five years will be $3.47.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 20. Officials say the overall process would take about a year, and they would expect a ruling from the IURC by March of 2022.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)