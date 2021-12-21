New way to report streetlight outages offered in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Engineer’s Office announced a new email address to report streetlight outages in the city.

The City Enginneer’s Office is partnering with CenterPoint Energy in processing outage reports. Residents can send an email to streetlights.out@evansville.in.gov to report outages. Anyone who emails should include the location of the outage.

If trees or shrubs are blocking a streetlight

If a tree in your neighborhood needs to be trimmed because it is blocking a street light, you can contact CenterPoint Energy. However, if a tree needs to be removed, the city’s arborist needs to be consulted before any action is taken. If in doubt about trimming or removal, call the arborist at 812-436-5752.

If you would like to request new streetlights in your area

Requests for additional street lights must go through the City of Evansville’s Engineering Office, who then will work with CenterPoint Energy to determine where lights will be added. Indiana State Code requires that the city provide lighting only at the intersections. The city does not have a separate budget for streetlights but the contract with CenterPoint allows for a limited number of lights to be installed each year.

The city maintains a request list with highest priority given to those at the intersections and then to lights requested for other areas. Lighting in alleyways has the lowest priority and is rarely installed. An alternative when a lighting request has low priority is to install a dusk-to-dawn light.

How to add a dusk-to-dawn light on your property

Dusk-to-dawn lights turn on as the sun sets or at dusk, and turn off when the sun rises or at dawn. CenterPoint Energy adds the cost of running these lights to a resident’s electric bill. Arrangements can also be made through CenterPoint Energy for multiple residents to jointly pay for the light. You can contact CenterPoint at 1-800-227-1376 or at 812-791-5190. You can also click here.