HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Payton Broshears has performed other roles at Wesselman Woods, but now she’s sharing her vision for the forest in her new role as director of environmental education.

She says she looks forward to working for all visitors, especially school students, to have the same access to wildlife and environmental education. Broshears’ plans to use the new ADA accessible boardwalk to attract larger groups and older adults, and the Wesselman Woods “After Dark Series” to attract the 21 and over crowd.