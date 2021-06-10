Newburgh Area Food Pantry opens for extra day each month

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – To help those struggling during the pandemic, the Newburgh Area Food Pantry is opening its doors for an extra night every month.

The pantry currently serves anywhere from ten to twelve people on a typical night. They hope that they can reach more people in need of help by spreading the word. In addition to frozen and refrigerated food items, the pantry also stocks on household and personal care products.

The pantry is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursday of every month. Those needing help are asked to bring a piece of mail to prove they are a Newburgh resident.