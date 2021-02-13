Newburgh boy ‘playing for Zane,’ raising money for teammate’s medical bills

Max Carmona plays guitar and sings at Sweet Emotions Soap Shoppe in Newburgh to raise money for his swim teammate Zane’s medical expenses.

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) A Newburgh boy is on a mission to help one of his teammates cover the cost of expenses related to medical issues.

Max Carmona spent some of his Saturday afternoon playing the guitar at Sweet Emotions Soap Shoppe and singing in hopes the community would donate to a good cause.

His teammate Zane was at swim practice when he got out of the pool and collapsed. His family says he went into cardiac arrest multiple times and had to go to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Before Saturday’s event, Max says he raised almost $150 for Zane’s family.

“All of this is just going to go to him, and I feel like he just needs it and that’s the least we can do,” Max said.

Zane recently underwent open heart surgery and is doing better. All the money raised Saturday will go directly to Zane and his medical expenses.

Zane and his mother say they are extremely touched and impressed by all the hard work to make it happen.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)