Newburgh business owner receives support after finding anti-pride flier

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh business owner says he’s still in shock after finding an anti-pride letter on his front door.

Ken Oliver lives near the river front in Newburgh and says he woke up to find a letter taped to his window in reference to the rainbow hung at his home. The letter called the rainbow symbol shameful and perverted. Oliver says since Monday morning, he has received support not only from others in Newburgh, but from around the world.

“It’s been a really good thing because the community has really pulled around me and lifted me up. It’s been really good. It’s given us the opportunity to have a bigger conversation in our community about inclusion, diversity, anti- discrimination and anti racism,” said Oliver.

A gay pride parade is planned in Newburgh on Wednesday to celebrate Pride Month.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

