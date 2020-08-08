Newburgh butcher shop set to close

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- The owner of Pearson’s Rivertown Butcher Shop says he is semi-retiring and will sell the shop located on Fruitwood Ln. in Newburgh.
In a Facebook post, Randy Pearson says his last day of business will be September 19 and added that he thanks “everyone for supporting this small business.”
(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)
