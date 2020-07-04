Newburgh Chandler Public Library set to reopen next week

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Officials with the Newburgh Chandler Public Library are asking visitors to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and keep visits brief for now as the library prepares to reopen next week.

The Bell Road location is scheduled to reopen Monday, ahead of the Chandler and Newburgh libraries on Wednesday. Most importantly however, officials are also asking anyone who feels unwell to stay home.

(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)

