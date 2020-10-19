Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm makes changes due to pandemic

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – For the past 47 years, the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has been scaring the Tri-State for a good cause. This year, the haunted house has some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year, the Zombie Farm is only offering no-scare tours after recommendations from health officials.

People will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the haunted house operates, without the large crowds.

Money from the haunted house goes to charity, so Civitan members are hoping for a good turn-out this year.

“I’m hoping that we can get enough people the come out and enjoy themselves along with some of our other staff members. Our juniors who are running the tours and bringing the families through. And hopefully next year we’ll be able to have some more normalcy with scares,” said Lakota Hebner, Newburgh Civitan President.

“A lot of the money that we raise here goes back into the community. It goes to Special Olympics, EasterSeals, Shop with a Cop, and then we have a research hospital in Birmingham, Alabama that researches neurological disorders,” said Mark Fischer with Newburgh Civitan. “We just wanted to open for the community to show them that we’re here raising money for the community and we just don’t want to let some people down.”



Tours of the haunted house are $5 and run through the end of October.

Click here for more information on how to buy tickets.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)