Newburgh woman arrested after deadly shooting in Birdseye

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say a Newburgh woman is facing a homicide charge after a shooting in Birdseye Friday night.

Troopers say they responded to the 2400 block of North Dillard Road just before 9.

Troopers say Lisa Harris, 57, shot Michael Harris, 56. Both are from Newburgh.

Michael Harris was treated for serious injuries at the scene. He was then taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he died.

Lisa Harris was booked in the Crawford County Jail for Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

