NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh family collected shoes today to raise money for an eleven-year-old boy born across the globe with severe eyesight issues. Fedya Krassikov was born in Kazakhstan and has lived in an orphanage for most of his life.

He stayed with Larry and Linda Wicker three-years-ago to get treatment for his eyes. He’s now back in Newburgh with the Wickers waiting to get more medical care.

Today they were outside the Newburgh Walmart collecting shoes to raise money for the boy’s treatments.

“We are just so thankful. I mean, before we were even set up, people were dropping off shoes,” said Linda Wicker. “The response has been just overwhelming, actually.”

She says Fedya’s appointment in Indianapolis is in two weeks, a day after his 12th birthday.