Newburgh Family Video announces closure

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Family Video in Newburgh is closing for good.

The video rental store located on S.R. 261 has started its liquidation, selling movies, games, CBD and store fixtures.

The store will officially close before the end of the year. The Newburgh store has been operating since 2006.

Family Video is also closing its Henderson store. There are still two locations in Evansville and one in Owensboro.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

