Newburgh fireworks return despite rain, venue change

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- It was a long time coming but after rain, a venue change, and some parking issues, the Newburgh fireworks returned just as night came Saturday.

After high waters on the Ohio River made the event unsafe for boaters, organizer Amber Kelly says they wanted to forge ahead with the fireworks after so many other events have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly says they would’ve loved to have the event along the riverfront but noted they’re happy to have found a new home and get the event set up in time for Saturday’s fireworks.

But the weather and the new venue didn’t deter Aaron and Megan Brown from taking their children to the event. Aaron Brown says they always planned on going to see the fireworks, despite the threat of rain. Brown remembers a year where a “torrential” rain came down during the display before they had to walk several blocks back to their car.

This year, the Browns took one of the shuttles provided by the event from Newburgh Elementary School. Megan Brown says her children enjoyed the “party bus” atmosphere with one of her daughters, Reece, saying she wants school busses to look like that.

Still, despite the rain and everything else, organizers are just glad they got the event to happen.