Newburgh ‘giving wall’ closes down

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) It was announced Monday on The Giving Wall’s Facebook page that the wall will no longer be restocked. The Giving Wall was created as a community effort to help others in need. The idea was that people could add to the wall or take what they needed, but some have apparently seen the wall as an opportunity to take advantage of the community’s generosity.

The creator of The Giving Wall said she was afraid something like this would happen. She said Sunday a family came and took just about everything from the wall, and when she restocked later, she said she saw a car waiting for her to leave. The wall was empty again by 7 p.m. Sunday, and now she says she is afraid to restock the wall.

She says she is still accepting items that anyone had already picked up for the wall and that she will make sure they go to the people that need them.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: