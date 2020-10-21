Newburgh Historic Preservation Commission votes to demolish historic farmhouse

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Drivers in Newburgh are asked to take caution in the coming weeks in the area of Jennings and Monroe Street. Sidewalk closures, lane closures, and street closures are expected during the demolition of the historic Gothic farmhouse at 24 W Jennings St.

On October 8, the Newburgh Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to approve demolition of the historic buildings.

This decision to demolish the building was made after the current homeowners tried to renovate and restore the property but found previously undetected, severe structural problems, which included foundation inadequacy, extensive wood rot, and failing floor joists and rafters among many other issues.

Correcting these problems would cost an estimated one million dollars, and two of the three contractors consulted would not even consider the repair effort.

The owners intend to recreate the house with the same design instead, salvaging and reusing original feature where possible.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

