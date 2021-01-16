Newburgh holding brick fundraiser for Lou Dennis Park

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) The first phase of the revamped Lou Dennis Community Park is set to open in May. Phase I includes a splash pad and reworking the existing clubhouse and playground area next to the splash pad.

Large sponsorships are still available through Newburgh Park Pals for the splash pad and playground equipment. Anyone interested in sponsoring playground or splash pad equipment can visit the Newburgh Park Pals website.

The Town of Newburgh is also holding a brick fundraiser to raise money for the park. The bricks will be placed under the walkway of the newly renovated community building. The form to buy a brick is available on the Town of Newburgh’s website.

All donations are tax deductible.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)