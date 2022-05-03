NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Historical Newburgh announced they are not bringing back the Newburgh Wine Festival in 2022. The city made the announcement on social media after they say callers had confusion as to whether or not there will be a festival this year.

The city did mention in the post that they hope to bring it back in the coming years. While there may not be a wine festival to go to this year, there are other events to look forward to in Newburgh! The graphic below shows what Historic Newburgh has in the works for the rest of the year.