NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between.

Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served up strawberry shortcakes, kettle corn, pizza and more.

The Boom Squad provided entertainment in the amphitheater. Balloon animals, rides and games added to the nice weather for kids to play in.

One couple said they loved coming down to the river because it was where they got engaged years ago.