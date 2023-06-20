HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Warrick Literacy & Educational Connections with collaboration from the Warrick Parks Foundation will host the First Kids Day of Play on Sunday June 25, at Friedman Park in Newburgh. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide activities for children ages 0 to 6 years old, as well as their families and caregivers to play and learn.

During the event, there will be 20 different play sites set up for exploration and educational fun. The Day of Play event is free to the public, and will feature more than 15 community organizations and businesses providing free play activities. These activities include bubbles, storytelling, crafts, dancing, live music and more.

Event organizers also encourage attendees to sign up for a give-away during the event.