NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Newburgh Chandler Public Library is set to unveil the “Library of Things”, a new collection that will offer items to patrons that are infrequently needed, but are incredibly useful.

“The library’s collection will allow community members to share these items so they can forgo the cost, the space needed for storage, and the waste associated with items no longer needed,” says a library spokesperson.

Officials tell us the collection will have items like bubble machines, cake pans, electronic entertainment items like VR headsets and Blu-ray players, as well as outdoor equipment.

Additionally, the collection will also feature the Orion 4.5 telescope, which was donated to the library by the Evansville Astronomical Society and Astronomical League.

(Courtesy: Newburgh Chandler Public Library)

The Library of Things will open to the public on March 13. Click here for more information on the library.